aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,630,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 975,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 158.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,505,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,238 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 7.5% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 126.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,276 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,890,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 340,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATYR opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel protein-based therapies that modulate the extracellular matrix and immune pathways. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company applies its proprietary Extracellular Modulation® platform to identify and optimize biologic candidates for the treatment of rare and serious diseases, including pulmonary sarcoidosis, muscular dystrophy, and solid tumors.

The company’s research efforts are centered on harnessing extracellular proteins to regulate tissue remodeling, cell adhesion, and immune signaling.

