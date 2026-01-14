aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on aTyr Pharma
Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ ATYR opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel protein-based therapies that modulate the extracellular matrix and immune pathways. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company applies its proprietary Extracellular Modulation® platform to identify and optimize biologic candidates for the treatment of rare and serious diseases, including pulmonary sarcoidosis, muscular dystrophy, and solid tumors.
The company’s research efforts are centered on harnessing extracellular proteins to regulate tissue remodeling, cell adhesion, and immune signaling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than aTyr Pharma
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- A month before the crash
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.