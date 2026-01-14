Reviewing Save The World Air (OTCMKTS:QSEP) & Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) and Save The World Air (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Save The World Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 14.44% 10.09% 8.77% Save The World Air N/A N/A -3,530.67%

Risk and Volatility

Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Save The World Air has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

83.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Save The World Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Energy Recovery and Save The World Air”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $144.95 million 5.25 $23.05 million $0.34 42.29 Save The World Air N/A N/A -$1.93 million ($0.02) -5.02

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Save The World Air. Save The World Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Energy Recovery and Save The World Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 2 1 1 2.75 Save The World Air 0 0 0 0 0.00

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus target price of $17.07, indicating a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Energy Recovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Save The World Air.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Save The World Air on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment. It also provides PX G1300, which reduces energy consumption and operating costs of carbon dioxide-based refrigeration systems; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. It sells its products under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, Ultra PX, PX G, PX G1300, PX PowerTrain, AT, and Aquabold brands to original equipment manufacturers, supermarket chains, cold storage facilities, refrigeration system installers, and other industrial users; aftermarket customers consisting of desalination plant owners and operators; and project developers, end-users, and industry consultants, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

About Save The World Air

(Get Free Report)

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit. It serves upstream and midstream energy sectors. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tomball, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.