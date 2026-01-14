Short Interest in Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Decreases By 66.8%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 25,339 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Price Performance

Shares of OLNCF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 million, a PE ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada, trading under the symbol OLNCF on the OTC Markets, is a designer and manufacturer of advanced polymer composite and carbon-fiber components for military, industrial and specialty vehicle applications. The company’s proprietary Fiber-Weld™ polymer composite wheel assemblies offer substantial weight savings, superior fatigue life and corrosion resistance compared with conventional steel wheels. In addition to its core wheel products, Omni-Lite produces carbon-fiber drive shafts, structural cross-members and custom injection-molded components engineered for demanding environments.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Omni-Lite maintains production facilities in both Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.