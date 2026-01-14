Kera Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,039,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,800,000 after purchasing an additional 795,787 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 856,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after buying an additional 322,729 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,254.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 330,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,966,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 329,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 301,769 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AMLP opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

