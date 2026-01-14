Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys 9,382 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $112.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $268.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.14). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 29.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.87.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

