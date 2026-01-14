Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,294,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

