Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,512 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,591,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 707,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 513,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after purchasing an additional 181,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 152,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 144,820 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1699 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

