Kera Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $327.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.11. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $332.79. The company has a market cap of $344.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.