Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 7,336 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $758,000. One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $201.90 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.77 and its 200 day moving average is $191.90.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

