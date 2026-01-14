Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 430.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 21.6% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.68.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

Key PepsiCo News

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

