Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys 226,880 Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust $TBLD

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 129.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,880 shares during the period. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust makes up 1.2% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

TBLD opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1042 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ: TBLD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ, the Trust offers investors access to a managed portfolio that combines income-generating securities with opportunistic equity and convertible instruments. By blending diverse asset types, the Trust aims to balance yield objectives with capital growth prospects over a full market cycle.

The Trust’s investment approach centers on assembling a diversified mix of high-yield bonds, preferred securities, convertible debt and common stocks across U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.