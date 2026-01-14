Retirement Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 287.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 721,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

