iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.0% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IVV stock opened at $696.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $683.76 and a 200-day moving average of $663.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $699.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

