Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,645 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 2,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,493,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,533,937,000 after buying an additional 37,078 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $5,354,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $380.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.52.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $327.81 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,247,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

