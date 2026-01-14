CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,802 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 875,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after acquiring an additional 423,051 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.3% in the third quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.966-2.966 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.