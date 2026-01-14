Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 229.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,555,000 after buying an additional 2,235,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 871,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,983 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,676,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,585,000 after purchasing an additional 782,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

PM stock opened at $165.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $258.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

