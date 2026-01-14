Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.54 billion, a PE ratio of 426.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.40. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.19 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.88.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the transaction, the insider owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at $68,156,211.88. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

