Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Allegion by 16.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Allegion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Allegion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $161.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $180.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.60%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

