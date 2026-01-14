Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV is Retirement Planning Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,512 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $122,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FDVV opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $57.44.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

