Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $341,588,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 873,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,305,000 after purchasing an additional 837,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,762,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,310,000 after buying an additional 627,923 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GoDaddy by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,921,000 after buying an additional 403,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.42.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 231.34% and a net margin of 17.01%.GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $66,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,476.27. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $424,376.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,548,439.04. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,115 shares of company stock worth $1,809,657 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

