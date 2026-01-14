Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,776,000 after acquiring an additional 658,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,462,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 1,165,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,326,000 after purchasing an additional 50,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $188.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.46, a PEG ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $8,069,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at $26,697,031.48. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,829.30. This represents a 58.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 635,315 shares of company stock worth $127,379,605. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.41.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

