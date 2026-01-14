Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,072 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. FF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 185,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 228,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 321,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VWO opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

