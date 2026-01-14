iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Holdings Decreased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,416 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

