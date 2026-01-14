Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 42,051 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $224.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.77. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $225.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

