One Day In July LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.6% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $89,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $491.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.75 and its 200 day moving average is $473.49.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

