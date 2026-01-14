Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,152 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 220,272 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 289.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 44,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2567 per share. This represents a yield of 434.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

