Kera Capital Partners Inc. Has $16.14 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up 2.4% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 63.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 125,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 102.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,375,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $152.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $1,215,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 403,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,071,146.96. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $713,003.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 14,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,485.23. The trade was a 28.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,296,763 shares of company stock worth $414,016,996. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $120.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.02. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets



Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

