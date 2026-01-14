Touchstone Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 26,228 Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000. Morningstar comprises 3.1% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Morningstar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Creative Planning boosted its position in Morningstar by 75.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Morningstar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,191,000 after acquiring an additional 35,561 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 70,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $202.89 and a one year high of $335.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total transaction of $1,536,637.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,693,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,601,101.75. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,311 over the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

