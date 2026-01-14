357,153 Shares in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF $TOPT Bought by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 357,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,000. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF makes up about 5.6% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 2.96% of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 451.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 876.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 43,936 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the second quarter worth $1,411,000.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TOPT opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $469.61 million, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $31.97.

About iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF

The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Top 20 Select index. The fund seeks to mirror the performance of an index comprising the top 20 largest US firms by market-cap in the S&P 500. The companies are weighted by their float-adjusted market-cap TOPT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

