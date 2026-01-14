Touchstone Capital Inc. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,561,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,263,069,000 after purchasing an additional 239,914 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,859,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,779,609,000 after acquiring an additional 192,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,228,064,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,182,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,070,702,000 after purchasing an additional 184,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $841,994,000 after purchasing an additional 201,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NSC opened at $288.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director William Jr. Clyburn bought 204 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $294.79 per share, with a total value of $60,137.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,389.95. The trade was a 101.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.