Touchstone Capital Inc. Invests $961,000 in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,323 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after purchasing an additional 263,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,367,770,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,342 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $1,508,193.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 733,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,325,669.31. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $166,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 641,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,039,471. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 124,078 shares of company stock worth $13,523,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

