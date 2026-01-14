23,771 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Acquired by Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 4.9% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. This represents a 49.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 150,534 shares of company stock worth $35,636,954 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $240.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.96 and a 52-week high of $367.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

