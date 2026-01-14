Zacks Research Comments on Ford Motor’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

