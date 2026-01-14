Q1 EPS Estimates for Nuvation Bio Boosted by HC Wainwright

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 813.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million.

NUVB has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities set a $10.00 target price on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NYSE NUVB opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.54. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dongfang Liu sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,760. This trade represents a 89.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 320,000 shares of company stock worth $2,050,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 51.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

