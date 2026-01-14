What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for ENLV FY2025 Earnings?

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 24th. D Boral Capital downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 527.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 67,886 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, that focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2015, the company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ENLV and leverages a proprietary cell-based platform to restore immune balance in critical care settings.

The company’s lead product candidate, Allocetra, comprises reprogrammed apoptotic cell therapy designed to recalibrate the innate immune system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.