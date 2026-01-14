Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RIGL FY2025 Earnings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.49. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.53. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.17% and a return on equity of 204.70%. The business had revenue of $69.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.88 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $688.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.11. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.

Rigel’s lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

