First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.26 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.35 million, a P/E ratio of 203.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.42%.The business had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $20,318,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $20,524,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,350,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,335,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2,796.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 813,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 784,979 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

