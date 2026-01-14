Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCAP. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $532.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.35 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 91.2% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 150.0% during the third quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle market companies in the United States. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker CCAP, the firm offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of debt and equity instruments, targeting businesses with attractive risk-adjusted return profiles. Its primary objective is to generate current income through interest payments and potential capital appreciation via selective equity co-investments.

The company’s investment strategy emphasizes senior secured loans, unsecured second-lien loans, mezzanine debt, as well as preferred and common equity co-investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.