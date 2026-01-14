Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Hold

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KALU. Zacks Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $843.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $812,971.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,748. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 340.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 475.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi?fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high?value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.