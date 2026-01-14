Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAT. Cfra Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Mattel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Mattel Trading Up 1.2%

Mattel stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. Mattel has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,662,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,674,000 after buying an additional 3,839,176 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,220,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,434,000 after acquiring an additional 362,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mattel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,517,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,184,000 after acquiring an additional 401,469 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,980,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,017,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,280,000 after buying an additional 318,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mattel introduced an autistic Barbie with sensory-focused accessories (noise?canceling headphones, a fidget spinner and other design cues) as part of its inclusive doll line — strong PR around inclusivity can improve brand perception and drive incremental demand for specialty SKUs. Read More.

Mattel introduced an autistic Barbie with sensory-focused accessories (noise?canceling headphones, a fidget spinner and other design cues) as part of its inclusive doll line — strong PR around inclusivity can improve brand perception and drive incremental demand for specialty SKUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Widespread national coverage (Yahoo, regional outlets, lifestyle and parenting press) amplifies the launch quickly across target consumers and advocacy groups, which can translate to short-term sales spikes and stronger holiday/seasonal placement by retailers. Read More.

Widespread national coverage (Yahoo, regional outlets, lifestyle and parenting press) amplifies the launch quickly across target consumers and advocacy groups, which can translate to short-term sales spikes and stronger holiday/seasonal placement by retailers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mattel set its Q4 & full?year 2025 results and conference call for Feb. 10 — that report (and management commentary on holiday sales, inventory and guiding for FY26) is the next major fundamental catalyst investors should watch. Read More.

Mattel set its Q4 & full?year 2025 results and conference call for Feb. 10 — that report (and management commentary on holiday sales, inventory and guiding for FY26) is the next major fundamental catalyst investors should watch. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data in the feed appeared to show zero or invalid values and does not provide a reliable signal for positioning or squeeze risk at this time.

Reported short?interest data in the feed appeared to show zero or invalid values and does not provide a reliable signal for positioning or squeeze risk at this time. Negative Sentiment: While the launch is high?profile, this product is largely symbolic and unlikely to move near?term revenue or margins materially — investors will judge impact based on sell?through, retail listings and whether Mattel broadens the line. There’s also potential for mixed reactions from segments of the public. Read More.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.