Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DGII. Stephens increased their price objective on Digi International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Digi International Trading Up 2.1%

Digi International stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. Digi International has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business had revenue of $114.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $175,389.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,830.08. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $363,216.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,757,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,561,227.60. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 56,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 67.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Digi International by 20.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Digi International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,322,000 after buying an additional 95,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

