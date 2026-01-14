American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Public Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Public Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.39. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $163.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. American Public Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS. Analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 5,909.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

