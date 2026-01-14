Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a $47.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. Methanex has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $924.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.82 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,244.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 131.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

