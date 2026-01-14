Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stock Position in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,963 shares during the period. Nextpower comprises approximately 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.62% of Nextpower worth $67,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 1,737.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nextpower by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nextpower by 42,633.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nextpower news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $2,970,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 130,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,573.36. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $4,357,981.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 624,882 shares in the company, valued at $57,039,228.96. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 91,468 shares of company stock worth $8,246,979 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 target price on Nextpower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Northland Capmk raised Nextpower from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nextpower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nextpower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Nextpower stock opened at $100.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.38. Nextpower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $112.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.35.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

