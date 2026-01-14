Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Stock Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.30% of Albemarle worth $28,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 10,050.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Stephens reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $176.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -111.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $177.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.89%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company’s bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s foremost chemical producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.