Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 59,706 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,706 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 1.30% of Brookfield Renewable worth $64,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,337,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,721,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 17.3% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 40.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.23. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Through its preferred equity securities, BEPC provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and energy storage facilities that are underpinned by long-term contractual revenues. The company focuses on delivering clean energy to wholesale and retail markets across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging the experience and financial backing of its parent, Brookfield Asset Management.

The company’s operations span North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more than 23,000 megawatts of operational capacity.

