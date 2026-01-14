Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.31% of Onto Innovation worth $19,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $197.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.04. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.46%.The company had revenue of $218.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

