Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases New Stake in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,138,191 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,969,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.93% of Sunrun as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 960.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 87.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 6,119 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $108,918.20. Following the sale, the executive owned 639,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,158. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $78,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 355,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,704.20. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 354,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 106.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

