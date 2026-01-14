STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,960 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 95,750 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.07% of STMicroelectronics worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 57,735 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STM. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

