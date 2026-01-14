Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 176,060 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,060 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.78% of CECO Environmental worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 224.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research raised CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.39.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

